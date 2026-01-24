Houston vs Texas Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

The Houston Cougars (17-1, 5-0 Big 12) will look to continue an 11-game win streak when they visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-4, 5-1 Big 12) on January 24, 2026. The Red Raiders have won four games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Texas Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Houston vs. Texas Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (54.4%)

See the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Saturday's Houston-Texas Tech spread (Houston -1.5) or total (141.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston vs. Texas Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston is 10-8-0 ATS this season.

Texas Tech is 9-10-0 ATS this year.

Houston (10-8) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (55.6%) than Texas Tech (2-2) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Cougars did a better job covering the spread on the road (7-3-0) than they did at home (10-7-0) last year.

The Red Raiders' winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .500. They are 5-5-0 ATS on their home court and 2-2-0 on the road.

Houston has four wins against the spread in five conference games this year.

Texas Tech has four wins against the spread in six Big 12 games this year.

Houston vs. Texas Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been the moneyline favorite in 14 games this season and has come away with the win 13 times (92.9%) in those contests.

This year, the Cougars have won 13 of 14 games when listed as at least -113 or better on the moneyline.

Texas Tech has been the moneyline underdog four total times this season. Texas Tech has gone 1-3 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, the Red Raiders have a record of 1-3 (25%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 53.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston vs. Texas Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston outscores opponents by 18.6 points per game (scoring 78.7 per game to rank 136th in college basketball while giving up 60.1 per outing to rank second in college basketball) and has a +335 scoring differential overall.

Emanuel Sharp's team-leading 15.9 points per game ranks 212th in college basketball.

Texas Tech has a +204 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.7 points per game. It is putting up 83.8 points per game, 55th in college basketball, and is allowing 73.1 per outing to rank 167th in college basketball.

JT Toppin's team-leading 21.6 points per game rank him 11th in the nation.

The 33.7 rebounds per game the Cougars average rank 120th in college basketball, and are 5.6 more than the 28.1 their opponents grab per outing.

Chris Cenac Jr.'s 7.6 rebounds per game lead the Cougars and rank 102nd in college basketball play.

The Red Raiders grab 34.8 rebounds per game (74th in college basketball) while allowing 31 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.8 boards per game.

Toppin averages 10.8 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball) to lead the Red Raiders.

Houston ranks 68th in college basketball with 103.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and first in college basketball defensively with 78.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Red Raiders record 105.3 points per 100 possessions (46th in college basketball), while conceding 91.8 points per 100 possessions (131st in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!