Houston vs Tennessee College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 25

A pair of hot teams meet when the Houston Cougars (6-0) host the Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) on November 25, 2025. The Cougars will put their six-game win streak on the line against the Volunteers, winners of six straight.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Tennessee Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Houston vs. Tennessee Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (51.2%)

Before placing a wager on Tuesday's Houston-Tennessee spread (Houston -3.5) or total (134.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston vs. Tennessee: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee has won two games against the spread this season.

The Cougars did a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (7-3-0) than they did in home games (10-7-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Volunteers performed better at home (9-8-0) than on the road (5-6-0) last year.

Houston vs. Tennessee: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been named as the moneyline favorite three times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Cougars have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -188 or better.

This is the first game this season Tennessee is listed as the moneyline underdog.

The Volunteers have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +155 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 65.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston vs. Tennessee Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Houston was the 182nd-ranked team in the country (73.7 points per game) last season. On defense, it was best (58.7 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Houston was 96th in the country in rebounds (33.3 per game) last year. It was 10th-best in rebounds allowed (26.9 per game).

Last season Houston was ranked 292nd in college basketball in assists with 12.0 per game.

Houston was the third-best team in the nation in turnovers per game (8.4) and 85th in turnovers forced (12.3) last season.

Tennessee was led by its defense last season, as it ranked 10th-best in the country by allowing only 63.1 points per game. It ranked 167th in college basketball in points scored (74.0 per contest).

Tennessee averaged 33.2 boards per game last season (105th-ranked in college basketball), and it gave up just 27.5 rebounds per game (13th-best).

Tennessee ranked 61st in the country with 15.4 dimes per contest.

Tennessee averaged 9.6 turnovers per game (40th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.5 turnovers per contest (250th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!