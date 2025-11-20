Houston vs TCU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025
College football's Saturday slate includes the Houston Cougars taking on the TCU Horned Frogs.
Houston vs TCU Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Houston: (-112) | TCU: (-104)
- Spread: Houston: -1.5 (-108) | TCU: +1.5 (-112)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Houston vs TCU Betting Trends
- Houston is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Houston owns an ATS record of 5-2 as 1.5-point or greater favorites.
- There have been seven Houston games (of 10) that hit the over this season.
- TCU's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-6-0.
- TCU is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.
- There have been five TCU games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.
Houston vs TCU Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cougars win (54.4%)
Houston vs TCU Point Spread
Houston is a 1.5-point favorite against TCU. Houston is -108 to cover the spread, and TCU is -112.
Houston vs TCU Over/Under
Houston versus TCU, on Nov. 22, has an over/under of 54.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Houston vs TCU Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Houston vs. TCU reveal Houston as the favorite (-112) and TCU as the underdog (-104).
Houston vs. TCU Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Houston
|29.5
|61
|22.1
|43
|47.4
|10
|TCU
|30.7
|49
|26.5
|81
|57.3
|10
Houston vs. TCU Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Game time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Stadium: TDECU Stadium
