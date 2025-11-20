Houston vs TCU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Houston Cougars taking on the TCU Horned Frogs.

Houston vs TCU Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Houston: (-112) | TCU: (-104)

Houston: (-112) | TCU: (-104) Spread: Houston: -1.5 (-108) | TCU: +1.5 (-112)

Houston: -1.5 (-108) | TCU: +1.5 (-112) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Houston vs TCU Betting Trends

Houston is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Houston owns an ATS record of 5-2 as 1.5-point or greater favorites.

There have been seven Houston games (of 10) that hit the over this season.

TCU's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-6-0.

TCU is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.

There have been five TCU games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.

Houston vs TCU Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cougars win (54.4%)

Houston vs TCU Point Spread

Houston is a 1.5-point favorite against TCU. Houston is -108 to cover the spread, and TCU is -112.

Houston vs TCU Over/Under

Houston versus TCU, on Nov. 22, has an over/under of 54.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Houston vs TCU Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Houston vs. TCU reveal Houston as the favorite (-112) and TCU as the underdog (-104).

Houston vs. TCU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Houston 29.5 61 22.1 43 47.4 10 TCU 30.7 49 26.5 81 57.3 10

Houston vs. TCU Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Stadium: TDECU Stadium

