Houston vs New Orleans College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

The Houston Cougars (9-1) will host the New Orleans Privateers (4-7) after winning three home games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. New Orleans Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Check out these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Houston-New Orleans spread (Houston -32.5) or over/under (138.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston vs. New Orleans: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

New Orleans has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cougars did a better job covering the spread in away games (7-3-0) than they did in home games (10-7-0) last year.

Last year, the Privateers were 2-8-0 at home against the spread (.200 winning percentage). Away, they were 10-8-0 ATS (.556).

Houston vs. New Orleans Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Houston was the 182nd-ranked squad in the nation (73.7 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was best (58.7 points allowed per game).

Last season, Houston was 96th in the nation in rebounds (33.3 per game) and 10th-best in rebounds allowed (26.9).

With 12 assists per game last year, Houston was 292nd in the country.

In terms of turnovers, Houston was third-best in college basketball in committing them (8.4 per game) last year. It was 85th in forcing them (12.3 per game).

New Orleans was ranked 321st in college basketball offensively last year with 67.9 points per game, while defensively it was 0-worst (82.5 points allowed per game).

New Orleans ranked 200th in the country with 31.5 boards per game, but it allowed 35.8 rebounds per game, which ranked fourth-worst in college basketball.

New Orleans dished out 12.3 dimes per game, which ranked them 274th in college basketball.

New Orleans ranked 306th in the country with 12.5 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 225th with 10.8 forced turnovers per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!