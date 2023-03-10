Horse Racing Best Bets for Tuesday 10/3/23

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

#8 Ice Love – Finger Lakes, R4 (2:42 PM EST)

Ice Love returned to form dropped into a similar contest last time and tops the shortlist by some way. Sweet Desantis is turned out quickly after showing best form yet last time and appeals as best of the remainder. M. A. S. Scruves can’t be ignored if putting best foot forward. Bet Now at FanDuel

#8 Super Slide – Finger Lakes, R6 (3:40 PM EST)

Super Slide is the one to beat on the pick of her form. She earned her diploma here earlier in the season and can take advantage of this weak race. Goodbye Kyle hasn’t kicked on since debut success but has less on plate here than of late. E Z Toll is another not dismissed lightly. Bet Now at FanDuel

#2 Best Choice Baby – Mountaineer Park, R6 (9:05 PM EST)

Best Choice Baby has won both his races for this barn round here and looks the one to beat. Talk To Tokey is of interest on first start for a new trainer and is the pick of the remainder. El Cardinal is a player if returning to the form of his penultimate start. Bet Now at FanDuel

