Horse Racing Best Bets for Thursday 9/14/23

#5 First Kitten – Belterra Park, R2 (12:35 PM EST)

FIRST KITTEN is weighted to go well and looks to have decent prospects with a rider in good form in the saddle. Mabee Luckynwild was clear winner of a claimer last time and can fill the runner-up slot if repeating that effort. Seaward gets class relief and can fill the places.

#5 Dash of Fire – Belterra Park, R3 (1:05 PM EST)

DASH OF FIRE can land the second success of his career after a couple of good recent efforts. Cat Corn represents a barn with a good record here and can claim the runner-up spot. Pedal To Da Kettle earned his diploma two starts back and may benefit from the return to this distance.

#3 Grand Wiser – Penn National, R4 (7:28 PM EST)

GRAND WISER has won six of his last eight starts and makes most appeal to continue his good form. Liam's Blue Moon was in good form when last seen and should be thereabouts for a yard that do really well with its new recruits. Cool Comedian is another who requires a closer look after a claiming success last time.

