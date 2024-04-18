Horse Racing Best Bets for Thursday 4/18/24

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

Horse Racing Best Bets

PROVERB clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago and can add to his fine record at this venue. Uranium has been running well on the dirt of late and can chase the selection home. Doc Amster could go well at a bigger price. Bet Now at FanDuel

CERTIFIED LOVERBOY gets class relief and appeals as being the one to beat on these terms. Our Dream Rye'd is of more interest than last time at this distance and should go close back on dirt, whilst Smile Mon deserves some consideration too. Bet Now at FanDuel

SECRET RULES can make the most of an advantageous draw in gate two and land this claimer for a barn who’ve made a good start to this meet. Born Flawless has a top jockey booked and can make a quick return to winning ways, whilst The Distractor gets significant class relief and can see out the three. Bet Now at FanDuel

