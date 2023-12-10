Horse Racing Best Bets for Thursday 10/12/23

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

#4 Twixter – Woodbine, R2 (5:10 PM EST)

TWIXTER has an excellent chance at the weights on the back of most recent effort and looks the one to beat. Aramos should find the return to this distance a good move and should give a good account too. Sunyani has progressed with racing and can't be ruled out of it either. Bet Now at FanDuel

#4 Half Birthday – Presque Isle Downs, R6 (5:15 PM EST)

HALF BIRTHDAY is the preference on the pick of her efforts and can reverse form with a few of these from last time. Brisky Frolic has a jockey up with a great record here and could well come out best of the remainder. Bath And Tennis has a good record here and is likely to be thereabouts as well. Bet Now at FanDuel

#4 Fedaline – Woodbine, R8 (8:10 PM EST)

FEDALINE has been knocking on the door and can finally earn her diploma getting class relief. Want To Go Dancing can back up her placed effort last time and prove second best. T’pring can see out the places. Bet Now at FanDuel

