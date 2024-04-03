Hornets vs. Trail Blazers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 3

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: BSSE, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-56) will look to stop a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (18-57) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 as 0.5-point favorites. The Hornets have lost three games in a row. The matchup has a point total of 212.

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -0.5 -112 -108 212 -110 -110 -110 -106

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hornets win (56.2%)

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have put together a 35-38-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Hornets' 75 games this season, they have 29 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Trail Blazers have hit the over 38 times this season.

The Hornets have eclipsed the over/under 49.3% of the time this season (37 of 75 games with a set point total).

Portland has done a better job covering the spread in road games (19-17-1) than it has at home (16-21-1).

The Trail Blazers have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of games at home (50%) than away games (51.4%).

Charlotte has performed better against the spread at home (16-18-3) than away (13-25-0) this year.

Hornets games have finished above the over/under 51.4% of the time at home (19 of 37), and 47.4% of the time on the road (18 of 38).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Jerami Grant is averaging 21 points, 3.5 boards and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Deandre Ayton averages 15.9 points, 11 boards and 1.6 assists.

Scoot Henderson is averaging 13.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jabari Walker is averaging 8.6 points, 1 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

Toumani Camara is averaging 7.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 7.5 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is also draining 46.1% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Per game, Brandon Miller provides the Hornets 17 points, 4.3 boards and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Hornets get 9.8 points per game from Nick Richards, plus 8.2 boards and 0.8 assists.

Grant Williams' numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is making 45% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

The Hornets receive 23.9 points per game from LaMelo Ball, plus 5.1 rebounds and 8 assists.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $200 in Bonus Bets - if your bet wins - when you place your first $5 bet!

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.