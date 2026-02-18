Hornets vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 19

Hornets vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026

Thursday, February 19, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: SCHN and FDSSE

The Houston Rockets (33-20) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (26-29) on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The point total is set at 216.5 for the matchup.

Hornets vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -2.5 216.5 -142 +120

Hornets vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (52.1%)

Hornets vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 23 times over 53 games with a set spread.

The Hornets have played 55 games, with 32 wins against the spread.

This season, 22 of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total out of 55 chances.

The Hornets have gone over the point total 38.2% of the time this year (21 of 55 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Houston has performed worse at home, covering eight times in 25 home games, and 15 times in 28 road games.

In home games, the Rockets go over the total 28% of the time (seven of 25 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, eclipsing the total in 53.6% of games (15 of 28).

Charlotte has performed better against the spread on the road (18-11-0) than at home (14-11-1) this year.

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (30.8%, eight of 26) than on the road (44.8%, 13 of 29).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 20.7 points, 6.3 assists and 9.4 boards.

Kevin Durant is averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Amen Thompson averages 17.6 points, 7.6 boards and 5.4 assists.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 7.1 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Reed Sheppard averages 12.7 points, 2.6 boards and 3 assists, shooting 42.6% from the field and 38.7% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Kon Knueppel gives the Hornets 18.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Hornets are getting 19.3 points, 4.8 boards and 7.4 assists per game from LaMelo Ball.

Brandon Miller averages 20.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He is making 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per game.

The Hornets receive 8.2 points per game from Ryan Kalkbrenner, plus 6 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

Sion James averages 5.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is making 37.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

