Hornets vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (22-15) are favored by 2 points against the Charlotte Hornets (13-23) on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE and TSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.

Hornets vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -2 229.5 -138 +118

Hornets vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (51%)

Hornets vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors have put together a record of 18-19-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have played 36 games, with 21 wins against the spread.

Raptors games have gone over the total 14 times out of 36 chances this season.

Hornets games this season have gone over the total in 14 of 36 opportunities (38.9%).

Toronto sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-12-0) than it does in road games (10-7-0).

Looking at point totals, the Raptors hit the over more often at home, as they've eclipsed the total eight times in 20 opportunities this season (40%). In away games, they have hit the over six times in 17 opportunities (35.3%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has performed better at home (10-7-0) than on the road (11-8-0).

In terms of the over/under, Hornets games have finished over seven of 17 times at home (41.2%), and seven of 19 away (36.8%).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 50.6% from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 6.1 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 16.2 points, 6.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Jamal Shead is averaging 6.6 points, 5.3 assists and 1.8 boards.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges gets the Hornets 20.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Kon Knueppel gets the Hornets 19.5 points, 5.1 boards and 3.5 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 19.7 points, 5 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 treys (seventh in NBA).

Per game, Moussa Diabate gets the Hornets 8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Hornets get 15.1 points per game from Collin Sexton, plus 2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

