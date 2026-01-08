Hornets vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026

Thursday, January 8, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSIN, FDSSE, and WAXN

The Indiana Pacers (6-31) are 4-point underdogs as they try to turn around a 13-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (13-24) on Thursday, January 8, 2026 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSIN, FDSSE, and WAXN. The matchup's over/under is set at 233.5.

Hornets vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -4 233.5 -164 +138

Hornets vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hornets win (52.1%)

Hornets vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Hornets have compiled a 22-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pacers are 18-19-0 this year.

Hornets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 14 times this season.

Pacers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 15 times in 37 opportunities (40.5%).

Charlotte has a better record against the spread at home (11-7-0) than it does on the road (11-8-0).

The Hornets have exceeded the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in seven of 18 home matchups (38.9%). In away games, they have hit the over in seven of 19 games (36.8%).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .550 (11-9-0). Away, it is .412 (7-10-0).

In terms of the over/under, Pacers games have gone over nine of 20 times at home (45%), and six of 17 on the road (35.3%).

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 19.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 43.9% from the field and 32.4% from downtown, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.3 points, 5.2 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 5.1 boards and 7.9 assists per game, shooting 40.8% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 made treys (10th in league).

Moussa Diabate is averaging 7.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Collin Sexton's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 48% from the field and 39.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Pacers Leaders

Per game, Pascal Siakam gets the Pacers 23.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Andrew Nembhard's numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 2.4 boards and 7 assists per contest. He is making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Jay Huff averages 8.1 points, 3.8 boards and 1.4 assists. He is making 43.2% of his shots from the field and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Pacers receive 9 points per game from Jarace Walker, plus 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

T.J. McConnell averages 9.6 points, 2.4 boards and 4.7 assists. He is sinking 54.1% of his shots from the floor.

