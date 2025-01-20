Hornets vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20

Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE

The Dallas Mavericks (23-19) visit the Charlotte Hornets (10-28) after losing five straight road games. The Mavericks are favored by 5 points in the matchup, which tips at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, January 20, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -5 223.5 -225 +188

Hornets vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (70%)

Hornets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have put together a record of 21-21-0 against the spread this season.

In the Hornets' 38 games this year, they have 18 wins against the spread.

Mavericks games have gone over the total 20 times out of 38 chances this season.

Hornets games this year have hit the over 15 times in 38 opportunities (39.5%).

Dallas has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 11 times in 21 opportunities at home, and it has covered 10 times in 21 opportunities in road games.

The Mavericks have exceeded the over/under in seven of 21 home games (33.3%). They've done better in road games, going over the total in 13 of 21 matchups (61.9%).

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .421 (8-9-2). Away, it is .526 (10-8-1).

In terms of the over/under, Hornets games have finished over five of 19 times at home (26.3%), and 10 of 19 away (52.6%).

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 4.6 boards and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the field and 43.2% from beyond the arc (10th in NBA), with an average of 3 made treys.

P.J. Washington averages 13.1 points, 7.8 boards and 2.2 assists.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 11.7 points, 1.2 assists and 6 boards.

Dereck Lively averages 9.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 70.1% from the floor.

Klay Thompson is averaging 13.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 29.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. He is also draining 42.2% of his shots from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.3 triples (second in NBA).

The Hornets are receiving 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Miles Bridges.

Cody Martin averages 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is making 44% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Josh Green's numbers on the season are 7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is sinking 41.4% of his shots from the field and 40% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

The Hornets are getting 14.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Mark Williams.

