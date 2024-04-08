Hornets vs. Mavericks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 9

Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: BSSE and WFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (48-30) are heavily favored (-12.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (19-59) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs on BSSE and WFAA. The matchup's point total is set at 222.5.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -12.5 -112 -108 222.5 -110 -110 -833 +590

Hornets vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (80.7%)

Hornets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have put together a record of 46-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have played 78 games, with 31 wins against the spread.

Mavericks games have gone over the total 36 times this season.

Hornets games this year have gone over the total in 39 of 78 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Dallas has performed worse at home, covering 21 times in 40 home games, and 25 times in 38 road games.

The Mavericks have gone over the total in 16 of 40 home games (40%). They've fared better in road games, going over the total in 20 of 38 matchups (52.6%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Charlotte has a better winning percentage at home (.450, 18-19-3 record) than away (.342, 13-25-0).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (21 times out of 40) than on the road (18 of 38) this year.

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 boards and 9.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kyrie Irving is averaging 25.8 points, 5 rebounds and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

P.J. Washington is averaging 12.7 points, 1.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Daniel Gafford's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 8 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 69% from the floor.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges is averaging 21.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hornets.

The Hornets are receiving 17 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Brandon Miller.

Nick Richards' numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He is sinking 68.8% of his shots from the floor.

Grant Williams' numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 5.1 boards and 8 assists per game. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 treys.

