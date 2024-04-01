Hornets vs. Celtics NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 1

Hornets vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: NBA TV, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

The Boston Celtics (58-16) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (18-56) as double-digit, 17-point favorites on Monday, April 1, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under set at 219 points.

Hornets vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -17 -108 -112 219 -110 -110 -2000 +1040

Hornets vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (91.3%)

Hornets vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have registered a 38-32-4 record against the spread this season.

The Hornets have 28 wins against the spread in 74 games this season.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 37 times.

Hornets games this season have hit the over 48.6% of the time (36 out of 74 games with a set point total).

Boston owns a better record against the spread in home games (19-15-1) than it does in road games (19-17-3).

The Celtics have gone over the over/under in 17 of 35 home games (48.6%). They've fared better on the road, eclipsing the total in 20 of 39 matchups (51.3%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has performed better at home (15-18-3) than away (13-25-0).

In 2023-24, a higher percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 18 of 36) compared to away (47.4%, 18 of 38).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 27.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made treys per contest (eighth in NBA).

Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.2 points, 3.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Derrick White is averaging 15.5 points, 5.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Kristaps Porzingis averages 20.2 points, 6.9 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 50.9% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Jrue Holiday averages 12.8 points, 5.5 boards and 5 assists, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 44.7% from beyond the arc (third in NBA), with 2.1 made treys per game.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 21.3 points for the Hornets, plus 7.4 boards and 3.3 assists.

The Hornets get 17 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 4.3 boards and 2.4 assists.

The Hornets receive 9.8 points per game from Nick Richards, plus 8.3 boards and 0.8 assists.

LaMelo Ball averages 23.9 points, 5.1 boards and 8 assists. He is making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 treys per contest.

Per game, Grant Williams gets the Hornets 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

