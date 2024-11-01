Hornets vs. Celtics NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 1

Hornets vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

Friday, November 1, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (2-2) take the court against the Boston Celtics (4-1) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE. The matchup's over/under is 232.5.

Hornets vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -3.5 -110 -120 232.5 -110 -110 410 -521

Hornets vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (85.9%)

Hornets vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Hornets covered 33 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

The Celtics didn't have a win ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point or larger underdogs last year.

Hornets games hit the over 43 out of 82 times last season.

Out of 82 Celtics games last season, 43 hit the over.

Charlotte did a better job covering the spread in home games (18-20-3) last season than it did in road affairs (15-26-0).

Boston performed better against the spread at home (22-17-2) than on the road (19-19-3) last season.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges recorded 21 points, 7.3 boards and 3.3 assists last season.

Brandon Miller recorded 17.3 points, 4.3 boards and 2.4 assists. He made 44% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.

Nick Richards' numbers last season were 9.7 points, 8 boards and 0.8 assists per game. He sank 69.1% of his shots from the field.

Grant Williams recorded 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He sank 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Josh Green put up 8.2 points, 3.2 boards and 2.3 assists. He made 47.9% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Celtics Leaders

Per game, Jayson Tatum gives the Celtics 30.2 points, 7 boards and 5.2 assists. He also averages 2 steals (ninth in league) and 0.6 blocks.

Jaylen Brown averages 25.8 points, 7.4 boards and 3.6 assists. He is also making 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

Per game, Derrick White gives the Celtics 19.2 points, 3.8 boards and 4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Per game, Payton Pritchard provides the Celtics 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0 blocks.

Per game, Jrue Holiday gives the Celtics 12.2 points, 3.2 boards and 3.2 assists, plus 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

