High Point vs Gardner-Webb College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big South Tournament

The No. 1 seed High Point Panthers (27-4, 15-1 Big South) and the No. 9 seed Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-28, 1-15 Big South) will look to move on in the Big South tournament on Friday as they meet at 12 p.m. ET.

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Arena: Freedom Hall Civic Center

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Picks and Prediction

Prediction: High Point win (98%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Friday's High Point-Gardner-Webb spread (High Point -25.5) or over/under (159.5 points).

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

High Point has put together a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Gardner-Webb has covered 14 times in 29 chances against the spread this season.

As a 25.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, High Point is 1-2 against the spread compared to the 1-4 ATS record Gardner-Webb puts up as a 25.5-point underdog.

The Panthers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 15 opportunities at home, and they've covered four times in nine opportunities in away games.

The Runnin' Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home is .700 (7-3-0). On the road, it is .375 (6-10-0).

High Point has beaten the spread eight times in 16 conference games.

Gardner-Webb has 12 wins against the spread in 17 Big South games this year.

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb: Moneyline Betting Stats

High Point has come away with 23 wins in the 27 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Panthers have been listed as a favorite of -20000 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Gardner-Webb has won two of the 27 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (7.4%).

The Runnin' Bulldogs have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +3500 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that High Point has a 99.5% chance of pulling out a win.

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Head-to-Head Comparison

High Point has a +629 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.3 points per game. It is putting up 90.7 points per game to rank second in college basketball and is allowing 70.4 per contest to rank 83rd in college basketball.

Terry Anderson is 229th in the nation with a team-high 15.8 points per game.

Gardner-Webb has a -550 scoring differential, falling short by 17.2 points per game. It is putting up 68.4 points per game, 333rd in college basketball, and is giving up 85.6 per outing to rank 361st in college basketball.

Gardner-Webb's leading scorer, Jacob Hogarth, is 936th in the nation, averaging 10.8 points per game.

The Panthers win the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. They collect 32.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 131st in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.8 per outing.

Cam'Ron Fletcher averages 6.8 rebounds per game (ranking 179th in college basketball) to lead the Panthers.

The 27.3 rebounds per game the Runnin' Bulldogs accumulate rank 350th in the country, 8.9 fewer than the 36.2 their opponents collect.

Hogarth's 6.9 rebounds per game lead the Runnin' Bulldogs and rank 164th in college basketball.

High Point ranks second in college basketball by averaging 111.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 28th in college basketball, allowing 86.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 86.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 353rd in college basketball, and the 108.2 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 363rd in college basketball.

