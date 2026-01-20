FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore NCAAF

    More

    Logo
    START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
    Player Image
    SportsBookLogo
    Chevrons Texture
    NCAAF

    2026 Heisman Odds: Who Are the Frontrunners to Win Next Season's Heisman Trophy?

    Austan Kas
    Austan Kas@AustanKas

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    2026 Heisman Odds: Who Are the Frontrunners to Win Next Season's Heisman Trophy?

    Indiana's Fernando Mendoza brought home the 2025 Heisman Trophy.

    According to FanDuel Sportsbook's Heisman odds, who are the favorites to win next season's Heisman?

    All college football betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

    Heisman Trophy Odds 2026

    2026 Heisman Trophy Winner

    CJ Carr
    @
    Arch Manning
    More odds in Sportsbook

    Odds/lines subject to change

    New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

    Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

    Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

    The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Want more stories like this?

    Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

    Newsletter Signup
    Newsletter Signup