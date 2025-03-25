Heat vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Heat vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: TNT, MAX, NBCS-BA, and truTV

The Golden State Warriors (41-30) play the Miami Heat (30-41) as 4.5-point favorites on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, MAX, NBCS-BA, and truTV. The point total in the matchup is set at 217.5.

Heat vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -4.5 217.5 -198 +166

Heat vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (51.7%)

Heat vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 35 times over 71 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Heat are 31-37-3 this season.

Warriors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 36 times this season.

Heat games this season have hit the over on 37 of 71 set point totals (52.1%).

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread on the road (18-15-1) than it has at home (17-19-1).

The Warriors have gone over the over/under more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 19 of 37 home matchups (51.4%). On the road, they have hit the over in 17 of 34 games (50%).

This season, Miami is 18-16-1 at home against the spread (.514 winning percentage). On the road, it is 13-21-2 ATS (.361).

Heat games have gone above the over/under 60% of the time at home (21 of 35), and 44.4% of the time away (16 of 36).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 24.2 points, 4.4 boards and 6 assists, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown, with 4.4 made 3-pointers per contest (first in league).

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield is averaging 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 34% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 17.5 points for the Heat, plus 9.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 23.5 points, 5.3 boards and 5.6 assists per contest. He is draining 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.3 triples (eighth in NBA).

The Heat are receiving 18.4 points, 4.4 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Andrew Wiggins.

The Heat are getting 11 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Duncan Robinson.

Terry Rozier averages 11.2 points, 3.8 boards and 2.7 assists. He is draining 39.6% of his shots from the field and 30% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

