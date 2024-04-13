Heat vs. Raptors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 14

Heat vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSSUN

The Toronto Raptors (25-56) are heavy, 16-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (45-36) on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at Kaseya Center. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSSUN. The point total for the matchup is set at 218.5.

Heat vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -16 -110 -110 218.5 -110 -110 -1667 +980

Heat vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (81.7%)

Heat vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread 39 times in 81 games with a set spread.

The Raptors have played 81 games, with 35 wins against the spread.

Heat games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 34 times this season.

Raptors games this year have eclipsed the over/under 51.9% of the time (42 out of 81 games with a set point total).

Miami has a worse record against the spread in home games (16-24-0) than it does on the road (23-14-4).

The Heat have eclipsed the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 20 of 40 home matchups (50%). In away games, they have hit the over in 14 of 41 games (34.1%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Toronto has a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than on the road (.525, 21-19-0).

In terms of the over/under, Raptors games have finished over less frequently at home (17 of 41, 41.5%) than away (25 of 40, 62.5%).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.8% from the field.

Jimmy Butler averages 21 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5 assists, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaime Jaquez's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the field.

Duncan Robinson averages 12.9 points, 2.5 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 45% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 20.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 made 3-pointers.

Raptors Leaders

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 17 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Raptors.

RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 20.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is draining 49.5% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Kelly Olynyk's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He is draining 55.5% of his shots from the field.

The Raptors receive 13.7 points per game from Gary Trent Jr., plus 2.6 boards and 1.7 assists.

Bruce Brown averages 10.9 points, 4.4 boards and 2.9 assists. He is draining 47.7% of his shots from the field.

