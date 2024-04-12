Heat vs. Raptors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 12

Heat vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSSUN

The Miami Heat (44-36) are double-digit, 14-point favorites against the Toronto Raptors (25-55) on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSSUN. The point total is set at 218.5 for the matchup.

Heat vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -14 -110 -110 218.5 -110 -110 -1111 +700

Heat vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Heat vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread 38 times this season (38-38-4).

The Raptors have 35 wins against the spread in 80 games this year.

Games involving the Heat have hit the over 33 times this season.

Raptors games this season have eclipsed the over/under 51.2% of the time (41 out of 80 games with a set point total).

Miami has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (23-14-4) than it has in home games (15-24-0).

When it comes to point totals, the Heat hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total 19 times in 39 opportunities this season (48.7%). In away games, they have hit the over 14 times in 41 opportunities (34.1%).

This year, Toronto is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). Away, it is 21-18-0 ATS (.538).

In 2023-24 a lower percentage of the Raptors' games have finished above the over/under at home (41.5%, 17 of 41) than on the road (61.5%, 24 of 39).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.3 points, 10.5 boards and 4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jimmy Butler's numbers on the season are 21.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Terry Rozier is averaging 19.5 points, 5.7 assists and 4 rebounds.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 boards and 2.5 assists.

Tyler Herro is averaging 21 points, 4.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, Immanuel Quickley gets the Raptors 17 points, 3.8 boards and 4.9 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Kelly Olynyk's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He is making 55.7% of his shots from the field.

The Raptors are getting 19.9 points, 5.4 boards and 3.3 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

The Raptors are getting 13.8 points, 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Gary Trent Jr..

The Raptors are receiving 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Bruce Brown.

