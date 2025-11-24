Heat vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

Heat vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and KFAA

The Miami Heat (11-6) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (5-13) on Monday, November 24, 2025 at Kaseya Center as 8-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and KFAA. The point total for the matchup is 237.5.

Heat vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -8 237.5 -319 +260

Heat vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (62.2%)

Heat vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Heat have put together a record of 12-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks are 7-11-0 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Heat have hit the over 11 times out of 18 chances this season.

Mavericks games this season have gone over the point total six times in 18 opportunities (33.3%).

In home games, Miami sports a better record against the spread (7-1-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (5-3-1).

Looking at point totals, the Heat hit the over less often in home games, as they've gone over the total four times in eight opportunities this season (50%). In away games, they have hit the over seven times in nine opportunities (77.8%).

Dallas has performed better against the spread away (2-3-0) than at home (5-8-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Mavericks games have finished over five of 13 times at home (38.5%), and one of five away (20%).

Heat Leaders

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 16.7 points, 6.5 boards and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 12 points, 0.6 assists and 10.6 boards.

Norman Powell is averaging 25.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Davion Mitchell is averaging 10.4 points, 2.9 boards and 7.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.5 points, 8.4 boards and 2.9 assists.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg is averaging 16.1 points, 6.4 boards and 3.1 assists for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks are getting 15 points, 7.8 boards and 2.4 assists per game from P.J. Washington.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 4.9 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. He is draining 47.5% of his shots from the field.

Max Christie's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.8% of his shots from the field and 47% from 3-point range (ninth in NBA), with an average of 2.6 treys.

The Mavericks get 12.6 points per game from D'Angelo Russell, plus 2.9 boards and 5 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.