Heat vs. Magic NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 23

Heat vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDS-SUN and FDS-FL

The Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic for both team's first game of the 2024-25 season. The contest will tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at Kaseya Center. The Heat are 2-point favorites in the game. The point total is 208.5 for the matchup.

Heat vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -2 -114 -106 208.5 -110 -110 -134 +114

Heat vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (58.6%)

Heat vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Heat won 39 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 2 points or more, the Magic went 22-16 last season.

The Heat and their opponents combined to hit the over 35 out of 82 times last season.

The Magic had 37 of their 82 games hit the over last season.

Miami owned a worse record against the spread at home (16-25-0) than it did in road games (23-14-4) last season.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Orlando had a better winning percentage at home (.683, 28-13-0 record) than away (.561, 23-18-0).

Heat Leaders

Per game, Bam Adebayo provided points, 10.4 boards and 3.9 assists last year. He also posted 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Jimmy Butler collected 20.8 points, 5.3 boards and 5 assists. He also averaged 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Terry Rozier collected 19.8 points, 4 boards and 5.6 assists per contest, plus 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Jaime Jaquez averaged 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Duncan Robinson's stats last season included 12.9 points, 2.5 boards and 2.8 assists per game. He drained 45% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averaged 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists last year, shooting 45.5% from the field and 33.9% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Franz Wagner posted 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season. Defensively, he put up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Cole Anthony's numbers last season were 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the field and 33.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Suggs put up 12.6 points, 2.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.1 points, 2.4 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 46% from the field and 40.6% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

