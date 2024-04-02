Heat vs. Knicks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 2

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSSUN and MSG

The Miami Heat (41-33) take on the New York Knicks (44-30) as just 3-point favorites on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 206.5 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -3 -110 -110 206.5 -110 -110 -148 +126

Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (53.8%)

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread 34 times over 74 games with a set spread.

The Knicks are 40-32-2 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Heat have hit the over 28 times this season.

Knicks games this year have hit the over 40.5% of the time (30 out of 74 games with a set point total).

Miami has done a better job covering the spread on the road (20-14-4) than it has at home (14-22-0).

Looking at point totals, the Heat hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 17 times in 36 opportunities this season (47.2%). In away games, they have hit the over 11 times in 38 opportunities (28.9%).

New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .526 (20-17-1). On the road, it is .556 (20-15-1).

In 2023-24 a lower percentage of the Knicks' games have finished above the over/under at home (34.2%, 13 of 38) compared to on the road (47.2%, 17 of 36).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 19.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Jimmy Butler averages 21.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 50% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 1 made treys per contest.

Jaime Jaquez averages 12.2 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Terry Rozier is averaging 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Knicks Leaders

Per game, Jalen Brunson provides the Knicks 27.9 points, 3.6 boards and 6.5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Knicks are getting 9 points, 8.3 boards and 4 assists per game from Josh Hart.

Per game, Donte DiVincenzo gives the Knicks 15 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Knicks receive 7.5 points per game from Isaiah Hartenstein, plus 8.4 boards and 2.3 assists.

The Knicks are getting 8.5 points, 7.7 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Precious Achiuwa.

