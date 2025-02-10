Heat vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 10

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Monday, February 10, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSSUN

The Boston Celtics (37-16) are 6-point favorites as they try to continue a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Miami Heat (25-25) on Monday, February 10, 2025 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSUN. The matchup has an over/under set at 220.5 points.

Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -6 220.5 -245 +200

Heat vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (59.8%)

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 22 times this season (22-30-1).

The Heat have 21 wins against the spread in 50 games this season.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 25 times out of 50 chances this season.

Heat games this season have hit the over on 27 of 50 set point totals (54%).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (13-13-1) than it has in home games (9-17-0).

The Celtics have gone over the total in 15 of 26 home games (57.7%), compared to 10 of 27 road games (37%).

Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .455 (10-11-1). On the road, it is .393 (11-16-1).

Heat games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (15 times out of 22) than on the road (12 of 28) this season.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 26.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 22.9 points, 6 boards and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the field and 32.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 4.2 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 made treys (ninth in NBA).

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.4 assists.

Kristaps Porzingis' numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 7 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 5.6 boards and 5.6 assists per game. He is also sinking 46.5% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.8 triples (fourth in NBA).

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 10 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He is draining 47.1% of his shots from the field.

The Heat are getting 17.6 points, 4.6 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Andrew Wiggins.

Terry Rozier averages 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is draining 40.9% of his shots from the floor and 30.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

Jaime Jaquez's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 4.7 boards and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 43.7% of his shots from the field.

