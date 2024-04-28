Heat vs. Celtics NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 29

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Monday, April 29, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: TNT, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

The Boston Celtics are massive 10.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics have a 2-1 series lead. The matchup's point total is set at 203.5.

Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -10.5 -110 -110 203.5 -110 -110 -526 +400

Heat vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (54.5%)

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 41 times this season (41-36-5).

The Heat have 39 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

This season, 43 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total.

Heat games this year have eclipsed the over/under 35 times in 82 opportunities (42.7%).

Against the spread, Boston has played better at home, covering 22 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.

The Celtics have exceeded the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 22 of 41 home matchups (53.7%). On the road, they have hit the over in 21 of 41 games (51.2%).

Miami has performed better against the spread on the road (23-14-4) than at home (16-25-0) this year.

Heat games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (21 times out of 41) than on the road (14 of 41) this season.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 4.9 assists and 8.1 boards.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 23 points, 3.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Derrick White is averaging 15.2 points, 4.2 boards and 5.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

Kristaps Porzingis' numbers on the season are 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.5 points, 4.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Heat Leaders

Per game, Bam Adebayo gets the Heat 19.3 points, 10.4 boards and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Heat receive 11.9 points per game from Jaime Jaquez, plus 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 2.5 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 45% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 triples.

The Heat receive 20.8 points per game from Tyler Herro, plus 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Per game, Caleb Martin gives the Heat 10 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.