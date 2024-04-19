Heat vs. Bulls NBA Play-In Tournament Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 19

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

Friday, April 19, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: ESPN

The Chicago Bulls (39-43) are only 2-point underdogs against the Miami Heat (46-36) at Kaseya Center on Friday, April 19, 2024. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in the matchup is 206.

Heat vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -2 -108 -112 206 -112 -108 -126 +108

Heat vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (70.6%)

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread in a matchup 39 times this season (39-39-4).

Against the spread, the Bulls are 40-40-2 this year.

Games involving the Heat have hit the over 35 times this season.

The Bulls have hit the over 56.1% of the time this season (46 of 82 games with a set point total).

Miami owns a worse record against the spread at home (16-25-0) than it does in road games (23-14-4).

The Heat have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (51.2%) than road games (34.1%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Chicago has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-22-1 record) than on the road (.537, 22-18-1).

Looking at the over/under, Bulls games have gone over 21 of 41 times at home (51.2%), and 25 of 41 on the road (61%).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 19.3 points, 10.4 boards and 3.9 assists.

Jaime Jaquez averages 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12.9 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Tyler Herro is averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 boards and 4.5 assists.

Caleb Martin's numbers on the season are 10 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the field and 34.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, DeMar DeRozan provides the Bulls 24 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Nikola Vucevic averages 18 points, 10.5 boards and 3.3 assists. He is also draining 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

Coby White averages 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He is sinking 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per contest.

Per game, Andre Drummond provides the Bulls 8.4 points, 9 boards and 0.5 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Alex Caruso averages 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is sinking 46.8% of his shots from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

