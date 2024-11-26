Heat vs. Bucks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 26

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: TNT

The Milwaukee Bucks (8-9) are only 2-point underdogs as they attempt to end a six-game road losing streak when they square off against the Miami Heat (7-7) on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at Kaseya Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 223 points.

Heat vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -2 223 -134 +114

Heat vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (58.7%)

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Heat have gone 7-7-0 against the spread this season.

In the Bucks' 17 games this year, they have six wins against the spread.

Heat games have gone over the total eight times out of 17 chances this season.

Bucks games this season have hit the over 47.1% of the time (eight out of 17 games with a set point total).

Miami has done a better job covering the spread on the road (5-3-0) than it has in home games (2-4-0).

The Heat have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (50%) than games on the road (62.5%).

This year, Milwaukee is 5-4-1 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 1-6-0 ATS (.143).

Bucks games have gone above the over/under 40% of the time at home (four of 10), and 57.1% of the time on the road (four of seven).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 16.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 42.4% from the floor.

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 42.6% from downtown, with an average of 4.1 made treys (third in NBA).

Jimmy Butler's numbers on the season are 19.2 points, 5.7 boards and 5 assists per contest, shooting 52.1% from the field.

Terry Rozier's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 38% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

Nikola Jovic averages 7.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 44.3% from the field and 31.8% from downtown, with 1 made treys per game.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Bucks.

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 treys.

Brook Lopez averages 12.3 points, 5.4 boards and 1.7 assists. He is draining 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.6% of his shots from the field and 32% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 treys.

The Bucks receive 8.5 points per game from Taurean Prince, plus 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.