Heat vs. 76ers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 4

Heat vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Thursday, April 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSSUN and NBCS-PH

The Miami Heat (42-33) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (41-35) on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Kaseya Center as only 3-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and NBCS-PH. The matchup's point total is 209.5.

Heat vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -3 -110 -110 209.5 -110 -110 -142 +120

Heat vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (55%)

Heat vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Heat have gone 35-36-4 against the spread this season.

The 76ers are 42-34-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Heat games have hit the over 29 times out of 76 chances.

76ers games this season have gone over the total in 38 of 76 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Miami has performed worse when playing at home, covering 15 times in 37 home games, and 20 times in 38 road games.

At home, the Heat eclipse the total 48.6% of the time (18 of 37 games). They've hit the over in 28.9% of away games (11 of 38 contests).

Philadelphia has the same winning percentage against the spread (.553) at home (21-17-0 record) and away (21-17-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have finished over 18 of 38 times at home (47.4%), and 20 of 38 away (52.6%).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.7 points, 4 assists and 10.6 boards.

Jimmy Butler's numbers on the season are 21.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 41% from downtown, with an average of 1 made treys.

Jaime Jaquez averages 12.1 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists.

Duncan Robinson averages 13.3 points, 2.6 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field and 40.1% from downtown, with 2.8 made treys per contest.

Tyler Herro is averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 boards and 4.4 assists.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 25.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. He is also draining 44.5% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 triples.

Tobias Harris averages 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is also draining 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Joel Embiid's numbers on the season are 35 points, 11.1 boards and 5.7 assists per contest. He is making 53.1% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Per game, Kelly Oubre Jr. provides the 76ers 15 points, 4.9 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The 76ers are receiving 7.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Paul Reed.

