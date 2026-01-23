Hawks vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

Hawks vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, January 23, 2026

Friday, January 23, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Phoenix Suns (27-17) are 3-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (21-25) on Friday, January 23, 2026 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.

Hawks vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -3 231.5 -146 +124

Hawks vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (50.5%)

Hawks vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have put together a 30-12-2 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Hawks are 22-24-0 this season.

This season, 19 of the Suns' games have gone over the point total out of 46 chances.

Hawks games this season have gone over the point total 52.2% of the time (24 out of 46 games with a set point total).

In home games, Phoenix owns a better record against the spread (14-4-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (16-8-1).

In terms of point totals, the Suns hit the over less often at home, as they've gone over the total six times in 19 opportunities this season (31.6%). In road games, they have hit the over 13 times in 25 opportunities (52%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.350, 7-13-0 record) than away (.577, 15-11-0).

Looking at the over/under, Hawks games have gone over less often at home (nine of 20, 45%) than away (15 of 26, 57.7%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 25.3 points, 4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the field and 30.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Collin Gillespie is averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 boards and 4.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks averages 20.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 65.9% from the field (third in league).

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 5 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 43% from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Hawks Leaders

Per game, Jalen Johnson provides the Hawks 23.2 points, 10.3 boards and 8 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 16.1 points, 8 boards and 3.3 assists. He is also making 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 6.7 boards and 6.2 assists per game. He is making 49.6% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Nickeil Alexander-Walker provides the Hawks 20.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

