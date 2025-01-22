Hawks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (22-21) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (22-20) on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSDET. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5.

Hawks vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -2.5 234.5 -156 +132

Hawks vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (60.6%)

Hawks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread 18 times in 42 games with a set spread.

The Pistons have 22 wins against the spread in 43 games this season.

This season, 26 of the Hawks' games have gone over the point total out of 43 chances.

Pistons games this year have gone over the point total 23 times in 43 opportunities (53.5%).

When playing at home, Atlanta sports a better record against the spread (8-10-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (10-14-0).

At home, the Hawks eclipse the total 77.8% of the time (14 of 18 games). They've hit the over in 50% of away games (12 of 24 contests).

Detroit has been better against the spread on the road (14-7-1) than at home (8-11-2) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Pistons games have finished over less frequently at home (11 of 21, 52.4%) than away (12 of 22, 54.5%).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young is averaging 23.3 points, 11.7 assists and 3.4 boards.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 19.4 points, 10.3 boards and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 31.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Clint Capela is averaging 9.4 points, 9 boards and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 11.5 points, 7.6 boards and 1.8 assists.

Pistons Leaders

Per game, Cade Cunningham gives the Pistons 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Pistons are getting 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Tobias Harris.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 10 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is making 70.3% of his shots from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Per game, Malik Beasley gets the Pistons 16.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0 blocks.

The Pistons are receiving 5.7 points, 5.9 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart.

