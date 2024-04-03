Hawks vs. Pistons NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 3

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSE and BSDET

The Detroit Pistons (13-62) are double-digit, 11.5-point underdogs against the Atlanta Hawks (35-40) at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSDET. The over/under is set at 224.5 in the matchup.

Hawks vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -11.5 -110 -110 224.5 -110 -110 -750 +530

Hawks vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (82.1%)

Hawks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Hawks have compiled a 28-47-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Pistons' 75 games this season, they have 36 wins against the spread.

Hawks games have gone over the total 40 times this season.

Pistons games this season have hit the over on 36 of 75 set point totals (48%).

Atlanta has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 38 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 13 times in 37 opportunities in road games.

The Hawks have gone over the over/under in 24 of 38 home games (63.2%), compared to 16 of 37 road games (43.2%).

This year, Detroit is 18-21-0 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). Away, it is 18-17-1 ATS (.500).

Pistons games have gone above the over/under 41% of the time at home (16 of 39), and 55.6% of the time away (20 of 36).

Hawks Leaders

Dejounte Murray is averaging 22.6 points, 5.3 boards and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Clint Capela averages 11.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 56.9% from the floor.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 17 points, 3.1 assists and 3.5 boards.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 16 points, 3.5 assists and 8.5 boards.

Saddiq Bey's numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 31.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 22.7 points, 4.3 boards and 7.5 assists per contest. He is also draining 44.9% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

The Pistons are getting 13.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Jalen Duren.

The Pistons are getting 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Jaden Ivey.

Ausar Thompson's numbers on the season are 8.8 points, 6.4 boards and 1.9 assists per game. He is draining 48.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Pistons get 10.9 points per game from Isaiah Stewart, plus 6.6 boards and 1.6 assists.

