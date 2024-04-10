Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (8-3) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-9)

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-250) | CHW: (+205)

CLE: (-250) | CHW: (+205) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102)

CLE: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 1-0, 3.86 ERA vs Erick Fedde (White Sox) - 0-0, 2.79 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-0) to the mound, while Erick Fedde will answer the bell for the White Sox. Bibee has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Bibee's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Fedde has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox covered in both opportunities. The White Sox were the moneyline underdog for two Fedde starts this season -- they lost both.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (63.8%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Guardians, Chicago is the underdog at +205, and Cleveland is -250 playing at home.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-102 to cover), and Cleveland is -118 to cover the runline.

The over/under for the Guardians versus White Sox contest on April 10 has been set at 7.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in four of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cleveland has been listed as a favorite of -250 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in six of their 11 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians are 8-3-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 18.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (2-9).

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The White Sox have played in 11 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-7-1).

The White Sox have a 6-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk while batting .294. He has an on-base percentage of .308 and a slugging percentage of .490.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Ramirez has recorded at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .304 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Steven Kwan has an OPS of .877, fueled by an OBP of .396 and a team-best slugging percentage of .481 this season. He's batting .385.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him fourth, his on-base percentage 34th, and his slugging percentage 57th.

Kwan brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .478 with a double and an RBI.

Andres Gimenez has 13 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .420.

Gimenez has picked up a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .316 with five doubles, a triple, three walks and six RBI.

Josh Naylor leads Cleveland with 11 hits, batting .314 this season with four extra-base hits.

Naylor brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a home run, two walks and five RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Yoan Moncada has totaled 11 hits with a .364 on-base percentage and a .410 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the White Sox. He's batting .282.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 94th in slugging.

Moncada heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double and two walks.

Gavin Sheets is batting .273 with two doubles, a home run and five walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .429.

Korey Lee is hitting .375 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Braden Shewmake has a home run and a walk while hitting .188.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

4/9/2024: 7-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

7-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/8/2024: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/6/2023: 5-3 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-3 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/5/2023: 7-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/4/2023: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/30/2023: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/29/2023: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/28/2023: 3-0 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/27/2023: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/15/2022: 8-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

