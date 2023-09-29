Guardians vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 29

Odds updated as of 3:34 PM

The Cleveland Guardians will face the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Friday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Guardians vs Tigers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (75-84) vs. Detroit Tigers (76-83)

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSDET

Guardians vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-112) | DET: (-104)

CLE: (-112) | DET: (-104) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+150) | DET: +1.5 (-182)

CLE: -1.5 (+150) | DET: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Guardians vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill (Guardians) - 3-7, 5.13 ERA vs Joey Wentz (Tigers) - 3-11, 6.45 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Cal Quantrill (3-7) against the Tigers and Wentz (3-11). Quantrill's team is 7-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Quantrill's team has a record of 2-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers are 6-14-0 ATS in Wentz's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline in 20 of Wentz's starts this season, and they went 5-15 in those games.

Guardians vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (51%)

Guardians vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Guardians, Detroit is the underdog at -104, and Cleveland is -112 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Tigers are +150 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -182.

Guardians vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for the Guardians versus Tigers game on September 29 has been set at 8.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (52.6%) in those games.

Cleveland has a record of 36-34 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 67 of 155 chances this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 80-75-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have gone 48-70 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Detroit has a 48-69 record (winning 41% of its games).

The Tigers have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times this season for a 74-77-6 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have gone 82-75-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.355) and total hits (168) this season. He's batting .280 batting average while slugging .476.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Ramirez has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Steven Kwan has an OPS of .714, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .372 this season. He's batting .270.

His batting average is 43rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 48th, and his slugging percentage 124th.

Josh Naylor has 136 hits this season and has a slash line of .308/.353/.490.

Naylor takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with three walks and three RBI.

Andres Gimenez is batting .252 with a .315 OBP and 62 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has put up a slugging percentage of .447 and has 139 hits, both team-best figures for the Tigers. He's batting .234 and with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 119th, his on-base percentage is 100th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Torkelson enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .283 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Matt Vierling a has .328 on-base percentage to pace the Tigers.

Zach McKinstry is hitting .230 with 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.

Guardians vs Tigers Head to Head

8/20/2023: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/19/2023: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/18/2023: 4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/18/2023: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/10/2023: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/9/2023: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/8/2023: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/19/2023: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/18/2023: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/18/2023: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!