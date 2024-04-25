Guardians vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Boston Red Sox in MLB action on Thursday.

Guardians vs Red Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (17-7) vs. Boston Red Sox (14-11)

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Thursday, April 25, 2024 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NESN

Guardians vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-136) | BOS: (+116)

CLE: (-136) | BOS: (+116) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+162) | BOS: +1.5 (-196)

CLE: -1.5 (+162) | BOS: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Triston McKenzie (Guardians) - 2-2, 5.00 ERA vs Chase Anderson (Red Sox) - 0-0, 2.77 ERA

The Guardians will call on Triston McKenzie (2-2) versus the Red Sox and Chase Anderson. McKenzie's team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When McKenzie starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. Last season Anderson and his team went 9-8-0 against the spread when he pitched. Anderson and his team went 8-8 in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Guardians vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (52.7%)

Guardians vs Red Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Red Sox reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-136) and Boston as the underdog (+116) on the road.

Guardians vs Red Sox Spread

The Guardians are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Red Sox. The Guardians are +162 to cover the spread, while the Red Sox are -196.

The Guardians-Red Sox contest on April 25 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Guardians vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 10, or 66.7%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cleveland has a record of 6-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 15 of their 24 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 24 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 16-8-0 against the spread.

The Red Sox have compiled a 7-7 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Boston has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

In the 25 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-12-2).

The Red Sox have collected a 14-11-0 record ATS this season (covering 56% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Josh Naylor leads Cleveland in total hits (26) this season while batting .306 with 11 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .371 and a slugging percentage of .576.

Among qualifying batters, he is 30th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 11th in slugging.

Steven Kwan is slashing .347/.377/.455 this season and leads the Guardians with an OPS of .833.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him seventh, his on-base percentage 30th, and his slugging percentage 54th.

Jose Ramirez has collected 24 base hits, an OBP of .252 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Ramirez enters this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Andres Gimenez has no home runs, but 14 RBI and a batting average of .258 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Tyler O'Neill is batting .298 with seven home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .667 with an on-base percentage of .429.

O'Neill heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Jarren Duran's .371 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .257 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .322 with seven doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Masataka Yoshida is hitting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Guardians vs Red Sox Head to Head

4/24/2024: 8-0 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-0 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/23/2024: 4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/18/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2024: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/16/2024: 10-7 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-7 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/15/2024: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-0 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/8/2023: 10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/7/2023: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/6/2023: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/30/2023: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

