Guardians vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Guardians vs Red Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (17-6) vs. Boston Red Sox (13-11)

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Guardians vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-138) | BOS: (+118)

CLE: (-138) | BOS: (+118) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+158) | BOS: +1.5 (-192)

CLE: -1.5 (+158) | BOS: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Guardians vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco (Guardians) - 1-1, 3.44 ERA vs Cooper Criswell (Red Sox) - 0-1, 4.26 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Carlos Carrasco (1-1) to the mound, while Cooper Criswell (0-1) will get the nod for the Red Sox. Carrasco and his team are 2-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Carrasco's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Criswell has started just one game with a set spread, which the Red Sox covered. The Red Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for one Criswell start this season -- they won.

Guardians vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (52.2%)

Guardians vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -138 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Guardians. The Red Sox are -192 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are +158.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-Red Sox contest on April 24, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Guardians vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 10, or 71.4%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win six times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 14 of their 23 opportunities.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 16-7-0 in 23 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have put together a 6-7 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.2% of those games).

Boston is 2-2 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Red Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 24 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-12-2).

The Red Sox have gone 13-11-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Josh Naylor has 26 hits and an OBP of .387, both of which are tops among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .321 batting average and a slugging percentage of .605.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 16th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Naylor has recorded a base hit in 10 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .317 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI.

Steven Kwan has hit two homers this season while driving in seven runs. He's batting .351 this season and slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .382.

Among qualifying hitters, he is third in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Jose Ramirez is batting .240 with a .427 slugging percentage and 19 RBI this year.

Ramirez heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run and four RBI.

Andres Gimenez has no home runs, but 14 RBI and a batting average of .267 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Tyler O'Neill is batting .308 with seven home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .712 with an on-base percentage of .446.

O'Neill takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Jarren Duran is slugging .390 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .270 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He is currently 70th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Masataka Yoshida is batting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .278 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Guardians vs Red Sox Head to Head

4/23/2024: 4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/18/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2024: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/16/2024: 10-7 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-7 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/15/2024: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-0 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/8/2023: 10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/7/2023: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/6/2023: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/30/2023: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/29/2023: 8-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

