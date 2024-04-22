Guardians vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Cleveland Guardians.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Red Sox vs Guardians Game Info

Boston Red Sox (13-10) vs. Cleveland Guardians (16-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NESN

Red Sox vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-112) | CLE: (-104)

BOS: (-112) | CLE: (-104) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+140) | CLE: +1.5 (-170)

BOS: -1.5 (+140) | CLE: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 3-1, 1.35 ERA vs Ben Lively (Guardians) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tanner Houck (3-1) for the Red Sox and Ben Lively (0-1) for the Guardians. Houck's team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Houck's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). Lively has started just one game with a set spread, which the Guardians failed to cover. The Guardians were the moneyline underdog for one Lively start this season -- they lost.

Red Sox vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (50.8%)

Red Sox vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -112 favorite despite being on the road.

Red Sox vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Guardians are +140 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -170.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Red Sox-Guardians on April 23, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 11 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (63.6%) in those contests.

Boston has a record of 6-4 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 10 of their 23 opportunities.

In 23 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 13-10-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have won seven of the nine games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (77.8%).

Cleveland has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

In the 22 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-7-1).

The Guardians have a 15-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has an OPS of .758, fueled by an OBP of .352 to go with a slugging percentage of .406. He has a .281 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 62nd in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.

Duran will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, two triples, three walks and two RBI.

Masataka Yoshida is hitting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks, while slugging .375 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 94th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Yoshida enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Wilyer Abreu has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .390 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Abreu enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Rafael Devers has two home runs, five RBI and a batting average of .188 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Josh Naylor has accumulated a team-high OBP (.393), while leading the Guardians in hits (25). He's batting .325 and slugging.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Naylor heads into this matchup on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Steven Kwan is slugging .474 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .358 with an on-base percentage of .378.

He is currently third in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .239 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks.

Andres Gimenez is batting .280 with five doubles, a triple and four walks.

Red Sox vs Guardians Head to Head

4/18/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2024: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/16/2024: 10-7 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-7 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/15/2024: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-0 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/8/2023: 10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/7/2023: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/6/2023: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/30/2023: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/29/2023: 8-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/28/2023: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!