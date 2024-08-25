Guardians vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 25

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Texas Rangers.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Guardians vs Rangers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (74-55) vs. Texas Rangers (60-70)

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Sunday, August 25, 2024 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network

Guardians vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-126) | TEX: (+108)

CLE: (-126) | TEX: (+108) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+164) | TEX: +1.5 (-200)

CLE: -1.5 (+164) | TEX: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Guardians vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Guardians) - 0-0, 3.37 ERA vs Cody Bradford (Rangers) - 4-1, 3.56 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Matthew Boyd to the mound, while Cody Bradford (4-1) will get the nod for the Rangers. Boyd has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Boyd's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Rangers have a 5-1-0 record against the spread in Bradford's starts. The Rangers were named the moneyline underdog for two Bradford starts this season -- they split the games.

Guardians vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (50.1%)

Guardians vs Rangers Moneyline

Cleveland is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Texas is a +108 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Rangers Spread

The Guardians are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rangers. The Guardians are +164 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -200.

Guardians vs Rangers Over/Under

Guardians versus Rangers, on August 25, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (66.2%) in those games.

This year Cleveland has won 37 of 53 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 63 of 127 chances this season.

The Guardians are 65-62-0 against the spread in their 127 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have won 18 of the 52 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (34.6%).

Texas has a record of 9-21 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (30%).

The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times this season for a 57-64-4 record against the over/under.

The Rangers are 55-70-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.532) and total hits (135) this season. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has 19 doubles, 28 home runs and 49 walks. He's batting .238 and slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He ranks 97th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging in the major leagues.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .367 this season while batting .306 with 37 walks and 72 runs scored.

Andres Gimenez has been key for Cleveland with 115 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .327.

Gimenez heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with four walks and an RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has a .400 slugging percentage, which paces the Rangers. He's batting .243 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage is 91st, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Corey Seager paces his team with 120 hits. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Josh Smith has put up a team-best .353 on-base percentage.

Adolis Garcia is hitting .226 with 20 doubles, 21 home runs and 37 walks.

Guardians vs Rangers Head to Head

8/24/2024: 13-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/23/2024: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/15/2024: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/14/2024: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/13/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/17/2023: 9-2 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/16/2023: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2023: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

12-3 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/16/2023: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/15/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.