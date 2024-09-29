Guardians vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 29

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Houston Astros.

Guardians vs Astros Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (92-69) vs. Houston Astros (88-73)

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Sunday, September 29, 2024 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Guardians vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-142) | HOU: (+120)

CLE: (-142) | HOU: (+120) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+142) | HOU: +1.5 (-172)

CLE: -1.5 (+142) | HOU: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Guardians vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Sandlin (Guardians) - 8-0, 3.75 ERA vs Ryan Gusto (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Nick Sandlin (8-0) to the mound, while Ryan Gusto will take the ball for the Astros. Sandlin helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Sandlin has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Gusto and his team were underdogs on the moneyline each time he pitched a season ago.

Guardians vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (52.7%)

Guardians vs Astros Moneyline

The Guardians vs Astros moneyline has Cleveland as a -142 favorite, while Houston is a +120 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Astros Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Astros. The Guardians are +142 to cover, and the Astros are -172.

Guardians vs Astros Over/Under

Guardians versus Astros, on Sept. 29, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Guardians vs Astros Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 63 wins in the 97 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Cleveland has been victorious 28 times in 44 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 70 of their 159 opportunities.

The Guardians have posted a record of 85-74-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have been the underdog on the moneyline 43 total times this season. They've finished 21-22 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Houston has a record of 4-6 (40%).

In the 161 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-90-6).

The Astros are 80-81-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 173 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .537. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 27th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 10th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has 27 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks. He's batting .243 and slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is 97th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .292 with 53 walks and 83 runs scored.

Andres Gimenez has been key for Cleveland with 147 hits, an OBP of .298 plus a slugging percentage of .340.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has accumulated an on-base percentage of .392 and has 170 hits, both team-high numbers for the Astros. He's batting .308 and slugging .567.

He ranks sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Jose Altuve's .439 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .295 with an on-base percentage of .350.

His batting average ranks ninth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 25th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Alex Bregman is hitting .260 with 30 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 44 walks.

Yainer Diaz has 29 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks while batting .299.

Guardians vs Astros Head to Head

9/28/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2024: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/1/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/30/2024: 10-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/2/2023: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/1/2023: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/31/2023: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/11/2023: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/10/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

