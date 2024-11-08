Grizzlies vs. Wizards NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 8

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: MNMT and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (5-4) are favored by 5 points against the Washington Wizards (2-4) on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on MNMT and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -5 -112 -108 229.5 -110 -110 -220 +184

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (70.5%)

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread in a matchup five times this season (5-3-1).

The Wizards have covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This season, six of the Grizzlies' games have gone over the point total out of six chances.

Wizards games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

At home, Memphis owns a better record against the spread (3-2-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (2-1-1).

The Grizzlies have hit the over on the total in three of five home games (60%). They've done better in away games, topping the total in three of four matchups (75%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Ja Morant averages 20.6 points, 5 boards and 9.1 assists.

Santi Aldama averages 12.6 points, 8.1 boards and 3.4 assists.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists, shooting 50% from the field and 44.4% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 19.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Jake LaRavia's numbers on the season are 8 points, 5.8 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the floor.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 22.5 points for the Wizards, plus 1.2 boards and 5 assists.

Bilal Coulibaly averages 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is also draining 55.2% of his shots from the field and 44% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 7 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He is making 36.2% of his shots from the floor and 20.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 triples.

Per game, Jonas Valanciunas provides the Wizards 12.8 points, 8.2 boards and 3.3 assists, plus 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Bub Carrington averages 10.3 points, 4.3 boards and 4.8 assists. He is draining 43.8% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

