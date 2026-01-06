Grizzlies vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (25-10) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (15-20) after winning four road games in a row. The Spurs are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. The matchup's point total is set at 238.5.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -5.5 238.5 -205 +172

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (53.4%)

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have registered a 17-15-3 record against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have 15 wins against the spread in 35 games this year.

This season, 16 of the Spurs' games have gone over the point total.

Grizzlies games this year have hit the over on 14 of 35 set point totals (40%).

When playing at home, San Antonio owns a worse record against the spread (8-7-2) compared to its ATS record on the road (9-8-1).

The Spurs have hit the over on the total in seven of 17 home games (41.2%). They've done better on the road, topping the total in nine of 18 matchups (50%).

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .438 (7-9-0). Away, it is .421 (8-10-1).

Looking at the over/under, Grizzlies games have gone over more often at home (eight of 16, 50%) than on the road (six of 19, 31.6%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 24.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 52.5% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 21.7 points, 3.8 boards and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the field and 36.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 5 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the field and 26.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the floor and 42.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 10.8 points, 5.8 boards and 1.4 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Santi Aldama is averaging 14.3 points, 6.8 boards and 3.1 assists for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are receiving 18.4 points, 5.5 boards and 2 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr.

Per game, Cedric Coward gives the Grizzlies 13.7 points, 6.6 boards and 2.9 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Cam Spencer averages 11.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He is making 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 47.1% from 3-point range (third in league), with 2.4 triples per contest.

Jaylen Wells averages 12.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is draining 42.7% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

