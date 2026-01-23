Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, January 23, 2026

Friday, January 23, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and WMC-TV

The New Orleans Pelicans (10-36) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (18-24) on Friday, January 23, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -4.5 236.5 -190 +160

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (78.5%)

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 18-23-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 24-22-0 this year.

This season, Grizzlies games have hit the over 18 times out of 46 chances.

Pelicans games this season have hit the over on 24 of 46 set point totals (52.2%).

When playing at home, Memphis sports a better record against the spread (10-12-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (8-11-1).

When playing at home, the Grizzlies exceed the total 50% of the time (11 of 22 games). They've hit the over in 35% of road games (seven of 20 contests).

This season, New Orleans is 15-11-0 at home against the spread (.577 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-11-0 ATS (.450).

Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over 15 of 26 times at home (57.7%), and nine of 20 on the road (45%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 18.7 points, 5.5 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Santi Aldama is averaging 14 points, 6.7 boards and 3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Cedric Coward's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 6.5 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Cam Spencer is averaging 11.8 points, 2.7 boards and 5.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jock Landale is averaging 11.3 points, 6.4 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Trey Murphy III gets the Pelicans 22 points, 6 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

The Pelicans get 12.5 points per game from Derik Queen, plus 7.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Per game, Jeremiah Fears gets the Pelicans 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Pelicans receive 21.9 points per game from Zion Williamson, plus 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Saddiq Bey's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is sinking 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.