Grizzlies vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 18

Grizzlies vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 18, 2026

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Venue: The O2 Arena -- London, England

Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Orlando Magic (23-18) take the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (17-23) as 5-point favorites on Sunday, January 18, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The point total for the matchup is set at 227.5.

Grizzlies vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -5 227.5 -200 +168

Grizzlies vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (53.8%)

Grizzlies vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have registered a 17-24-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Grizzlies' 40 games this year, they have 17 wins against the spread.

Magic games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 21 times out of 40 chances this season.

The Grizzlies have hit the over 40% of the time this season (16 of 40 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Orlando has performed better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 21 home games, and seven times in 20 road games.

In home games, the Magic exceed the over/under 52.4% of the time (11 of 21 games). They've hit the over in 50% of away games (10 of 20 contests).

Memphis has been better against the spread at home (9-11-0) than on the road (8-11-1) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Grizzlies games have gone over more often at home (nine of 20, 45%) than away (seven of 20, 35%).

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane is averaging 19 points, 4.5 boards and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Paolo Banchero averages 21.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 27% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 4.1 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the field and 35.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 12.3 points, 2.1 assists and 7.7 rebounds.

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 22.5 points, 6.2 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 18.8 points for the Grizzlies, plus 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Per game, Santi Aldama gets the Grizzlies 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Cedric Coward's numbers on the season are 14 points, 6.6 boards and 2.9 assists per game. He is draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Cam Spencer's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He is sinking 47.5% of his shots from the field and 45.9% from beyond the arc (fifth in NBA), with an average of 2.3 triples.

Jock Landale averages 11 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is sinking 51.6% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

