Grizzlies vs. Lakers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 6

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (4-4) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (4-3) as just 1-point favorites on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet LA and FDSSE. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -1 -108 -112 227.5 -110 -110 -118 +100

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (56.7%)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have gone 4-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Lakers have five wins against the spread in seven games this year.

Grizzlies games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under five times out of seven chances this season.

Lakers games this year have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

Memphis has an identical winning percentage against the spread when playing at home (.500) as it does in away games.

When it comes to point totals, the Grizzlies hit the over less often in home games, as they've gone over the total two times in four opportunities this season (50%). On the road, they have hit the over three times in four opportunities (75%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Ja Morant averages 20.7 points, 5.1 boards and 9.7 assists, shooting 45.4% from the floor.

Santi Aldama averages 12.8 points, 7.6 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 28.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 19.5 points, 5 boards and 0.8 assists, shooting 57.1% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Zach Edey's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 64.5% from the field (eighth in league).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis' numbers on the season are 32.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is also draining 57.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Lakers receive 21.9 points per game from LeBron James, plus 6.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists.

The Lakers are receiving 17.3 points, 5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Austin Reaves.

Rui Hachimura's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 6.4 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He is draining 42% of his shots from the field and 57.1% from beyond the arc (sixth in league), with an average of 1.7 treys.

The Lakers receive 12 points per game from D'Angelo Russell, plus 2.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

