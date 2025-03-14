Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (55-10) bring a 15-game win streak into a road matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (42-24), winners of four straight. The Grizzlies are underdogs by only 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8 p.m. ET (on FDSSE and FDSOH) on Friday, March 14, 2025. The matchup has a point total of 245.

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -2.5 245 -144 +122

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (55.9%)

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 40 times in 65 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Grizzlies are 36-27-3 this year.

This season, 40 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total out of 66 chances.

The Grizzlies have gone over the point total 59.1% of the time this year (39 of 66 games with a set point total).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 34 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 19 times in 31 opportunities in away games.

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of games at home (61.8%) than away games (61.3%).

Memphis has been better against the spread away (19-11-2) than at home (17-16-1) this season.

Grizzlies games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (17 of 34), and 68.8% of the time away (22 of 32).

Cavaliers Leaders

Evan Mobley averages 18.6 points, 9.3 boards and 3.1 assists, shooting 56.8% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Darius Garland averages 21 points, 2.6 boards and 6.7 assists, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Ty Jerome averages 11.9 points, 2.6 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 43.8% from downtown (third in league), with 1.5 made treys per contest.

De'Andre Hunter's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 41.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is also sinking 49.7% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Per game, Desmond Bane gives the Grizzlies 18.7 points, 6.2 boards and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Grizzlies are getting 21.8 points, 4 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game from Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies are receiving 9.1 points, 3.2 boards and 4.2 assists per game from Scotty Pippen Jr.

Jaylen Wells' numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He is sinking 43.3% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

