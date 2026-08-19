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Greg Dulcich 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Greg Dulcich 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Greg Dulcich put up 36.8 fantasy points last year, 46th among all NFL tight ends. The Miami Dolphins TE is currently the 30th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

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Greg Dulcich Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Dulcich's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points15.436560
2026 Projected Fantasy Points73.215619

Greg Dulcich 2025 Game-by-Game

Dulcich accumulated 11.1 fantasy points -- five receptions, 58 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 9Ravens4.955490
Week 10Bills2.241220
Week 11Commanders1.842180
Week 13Saints2.422240
Week 14@Jets4.133410
Week 15@Steelers4.622460
Week 16Bengals2.633460

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Greg Dulcich vs. Other Dolphins Receivers

The Dolphins, who ranked 25th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 52.6% of the time while running the ball 47.4% of the time. Below is a glance at how Dulcich's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Greg Dulcich332633515
De'Von Achane856748849
Malik Washington6546317311
Jalen Tolbert341820314

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Want more data and analysis on Greg Dulcich? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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