Greg Dulcich 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Greg Dulcich put up 36.8 fantasy points last year, 46th among all NFL tight ends. The Miami Dolphins TE is currently the 30th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.
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Greg Dulcich Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Dulcich's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|15.4
|365
|60
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|73.2
|156
|19
Greg Dulcich 2025 Game-by-Game
Dulcich accumulated 11.1 fantasy points -- five receptions, 58 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 9
|Ravens
|4.9
|5
|5
|49
|0
|Week 10
|Bills
|2.2
|4
|1
|22
|0
|Week 11
|Commanders
|1.8
|4
|2
|18
|0
|Week 13
|Saints
|2.4
|2
|2
|24
|0
|Week 14
|@Jets
|4.1
|3
|3
|41
|0
|Week 15
|@Steelers
|4.6
|2
|2
|46
|0
|Week 16
|Bengals
|2.6
|3
|3
|46
|0
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Greg Dulcich vs. Other Dolphins Receivers
The Dolphins, who ranked 25th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 52.6% of the time while running the ball 47.4% of the time. Below is a glance at how Dulcich's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Greg Dulcich
|33
|26
|335
|1
|5
|De'Von Achane
|85
|67
|488
|4
|9
|Malik Washington
|65
|46
|317
|3
|11
|Jalen Tolbert
|34
|18
|203
|1
|4
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