Greg Dulcich 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Greg Dulcich put up 36.8 fantasy points last year, 46th among all NFL tight ends. The Miami Dolphins TE is currently the 30th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

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Greg Dulcich Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Dulcich's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 15.4 365 60 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 73.2 156 19

Greg Dulcich 2025 Game-by-Game

Dulcich accumulated 11.1 fantasy points -- five receptions, 58 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 Ravens 4.9 5 5 49 0 Week 10 Bills 2.2 4 1 22 0 Week 11 Commanders 1.8 4 2 18 0 Week 13 Saints 2.4 2 2 24 0 Week 14 @Jets 4.1 3 3 41 0 Week 15 @Steelers 4.6 2 2 46 0 Week 16 Bengals 2.6 3 3 46 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Greg Dulcich vs. Other Dolphins Receivers

The Dolphins, who ranked 25th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 52.6% of the time while running the ball 47.4% of the time. Below is a glance at how Dulcich's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Greg Dulcich 33 26 335 1 5 De'Von Achane 85 67 488 4 9 Malik Washington 65 46 317 3 11 Jalen Tolbert 34 18 203 1 4

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