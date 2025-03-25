NHL
Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25
The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Minnesota Wild in NHL action on Tuesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (42-20-8) vs. Minnesota Wild (40-26-5)
- Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-192)
|Wild (+158)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (57.6%)
Golden Knights vs Wild Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Wild. The Golden Knights are +136 to cover the spread, while the Wild are -168.
Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under
- The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Wild game on March 25 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.
Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline
- Minnesota is a +158 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -192 favorite on the road.