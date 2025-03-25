Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Minnesota Wild in NHL action on Tuesday.

Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (42-20-8) vs. Minnesota Wild (40-26-5)

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-192) Wild (+158) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (57.6%)

Golden Knights vs Wild Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Wild. The Golden Knights are +136 to cover the spread, while the Wild are -168.

Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under

The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Wild game on March 25 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline

Minnesota is a +158 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -192 favorite on the road.

