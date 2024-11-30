Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30

On Saturday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are up against the Utah Hockey Club.

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (15-6-3) vs. Utah Hockey Club (9-10-4)

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-194) Utah Hockey Club (+160) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (59.4%)

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Utah Hockey Club are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Golden Knights. The Utah Hockey Club are -158 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +128.

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

Golden Knights versus Utah Hockey Club on November 30 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -114 and the under -106.

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Utah Hockey Club, Vegas is the favorite at -194, and Utah is +160 playing on the road.

