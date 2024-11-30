NHL
Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30
On Saturday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are up against the Utah Hockey Club.
Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (15-6-3) vs. Utah Hockey Club (9-10-4)
- Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-194)
|Utah Hockey Club (+160)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (59.4%)
Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line
- The Utah Hockey Club are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Golden Knights. The Utah Hockey Club are -158 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +128.
Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under
- Golden Knights versus Utah Hockey Club on November 30 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -114 and the under -106.
Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Utah Hockey Club, Vegas is the favorite at -194, and Utah is +160 playing on the road.