NHL

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30

On Saturday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are up against the Utah Hockey Club.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (15-6-3) vs. Utah Hockey Club (9-10-4)
  • Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-194)Utah Hockey Club (+160)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (59.4%)

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

  • The Utah Hockey Club are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Golden Knights. The Utah Hockey Club are -158 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +128.

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

  • Golden Knights versus Utah Hockey Club on November 30 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -114 and the under -106.

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Utah Hockey Club, Vegas is the favorite at -194, and Utah is +160 playing on the road.

