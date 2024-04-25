menu item
NHL

Golden Knights vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (52-21-9) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (45-29-8)
  • Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: TBS, truTV, SportsNet, SN360, TVAS, Max, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

Stars vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Stars (-115)Golden Knights (-104)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (53.3%)

Stars vs Golden Knights Spread

  • The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-278 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +220.

Stars vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Golden Knights on April 27, with the over at -130 and the under at +106.

Stars vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • Vegas is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -115 favorite on the road.

