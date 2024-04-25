Golden Knights vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Dallas Stars (52-21-9) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (45-29-8)

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: TBS, truTV, SportsNet, SN360, TVAS, Max, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

Stars vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-115) Golden Knights (-104) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (53.3%)

Stars vs Golden Knights Spread

The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-278 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +220.

Stars vs Golden Knights Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Golden Knights on April 27, with the over at -130 and the under at +106.

Stars vs Golden Knights Moneyline