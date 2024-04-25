Golden Knights vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.
Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Dallas Stars (52-21-9) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (45-29-8)
- Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: TBS, truTV, SportsNet, SN360, TVAS, Max, BSSW, and SCRIPPS
Stars vs Golden Knights Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Stars (-115)
|Golden Knights (-104)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Stars win (53.3%)
Stars vs Golden Knights Spread
- The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-278 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +220.
Stars vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Golden Knights on April 27, with the over at -130 and the under at +106.
Stars vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Vegas is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -115 favorite on the road.