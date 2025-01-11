FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Golden Knights vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the New York Rangers in NHL action on Saturday.

Golden Knights vs Rangers Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (28-10-3) vs. New York Rangers (19-20-2)
  • Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Rangers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-166)Rangers (+138)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (68.7%)

Golden Knights vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Golden Knights. The Rangers are -176 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +142.

Golden Knights vs Rangers Over/Under

  • The Golden Knights-Rangers game on January 11 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.

Golden Knights vs Rangers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Golden Knights, New York is the underdog at +138, and Vegas is -166 playing at home.

